|
Citation
|
Kimura AM, Mistry RS. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Society for the Psychological Study of Ethnic Minority Issues; American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38695815
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The COVID-19 pandemic and resurgence of overt anti-Asian racism have prompted many Asian American parents to grapple with ways to discuss race and ethnicity with their children. Racial-ethnic socialization (RES) has been shown to have promotive and protective influences on Asian American adolescents' adjustment but remains understudied among Asian American families with younger children. This study examined parent (i.e., racial-ethnic identity [REI], experiences of discrimination) predictors of RES among Asian American families with preadolescent-aged children and moderation by parental generational status.
Language: en