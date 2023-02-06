|
Citation
|
Kılınç İşleyen E, Demirkaya Z. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2024; 18: e83.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38695197
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: This study was conducted to reveal the relationship between nursing students' disaster response self-efficacy and their disaster preparedness perceptions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Earthquakes/statistics & numerical data; *Self Efficacy; *Students, Nursing/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Adult; Civil Defense/methods/statistics & numerical data/standards; Cross-Sectional Studies; Disaster Planning/methods; disasters; earthquakes; emergency preparedness; Female; Humans; Male; nursing students; Psychometrics/instrumentation/methods; self-efficacy; Surveys and Questionnaires; Turkey