Kılınç İşleyen E, Demirkaya Z. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2024; 18: e83.

(Copyright © 2024, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)

10.1017/dmp.2024.69

38695197

OBJECTIVE: This study was conducted to reveal the relationship between nursing students' disaster response self-efficacy and their disaster preparedness perceptions.

METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted on nursing students after a major earthquake that occurred in Turkey on February 6, 2023 (n = 302). Data collection took place from June 2023 to October 2023, using the Disaster Response Self-Efficacy Scale (DRSES) and Disaster Preparedness Perception Scale (DPPS). Descriptive statistics, independent samples t-test, correlation, and multiple linear regression analysis were used to analyze the data.

RESULTS: Nursing students' DRSES mean score was 63.35 ± 10.83 (moderate level) and DPPS mean score was 3.41 ± 0.50 (high level). A positive and moderate correlation was found between nursing students' DRSES and DPPS scores (r = 0.515; P = 0.000). Predictors affecting nursing students' disaster preparedness are disaster response self-efficacy score, being male, and making a family disaster plan.

CONCLUSIONS: The results of this study highlight the importance of increasing the disaster response self-efficacy needed by nursing students to successfully assist patients in disaster situations.


*Earthquakes/statistics & numerical data; *Self Efficacy; *Students, Nursing/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Adult; Civil Defense/methods/statistics & numerical data/standards; Cross-Sectional Studies; Disaster Planning/methods; disasters; earthquakes; emergency preparedness; Female; Humans; Male; nursing students; Psychometrics/instrumentation/methods; self-efficacy; Surveys and Questionnaires; Turkey

