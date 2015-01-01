Abstract

Autonomous capabilities, including Autonomous Vehicle (AV) technology, aim to reduce human effort, extend capabilities, and enhance safety. While AVs offer societal benefits, human intervention remains necessary, especially in complex situations. As communication technology advances, human intervention is possible from remote sites. In such remote locations, highly skilled tele-drivers (TEDs) are ready to face situations too complicated for the AV. However, current work still needs a comprehensive mapping of the challenges that TEDs would face. Some of these challenges are shared with IVDs but may have stronger or weaker effects on the remote driver's ability to maintain safety. Other challenges, such as limited situational awareness of the road scene, the indirect experience of vehicle motion, and communication latency, are unique to TEDs. We assess the challenges, comparing their impact on TEDs versus IVDs, and explore technological countermeasures aimed at mitigating specific challenges encountered by TEDs. Lastly, we identified knowledge gaps and areas lacking understanding in the literature, highlighting avenues for future research and practical implications for practitioners.

