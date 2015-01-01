Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Foot problems, including musculoskeletal problems, peripheral neuropathy, peripheral arterial disease and dermatologic pathology are common in older adults and are associated with increased risk of falling. Multicomponent podiatry interventions have been shown to reduce the incidence of falls. This paper aims to identify older adults requiring podiatry input in a Falls and Balance clinic; to describe the model of foot health care they receive; to explore cross-sectional associations between foot problems and function and ultimately demonstrate the role of podiatry input in the multidisciplinary management of falls risk.



METHODS: Cohort study of patients attending a Falls and Balance Clinic for Comprehensive Geriatric Assessment. Demographic information was collected and functional independence, mobility, foot problems and footwear were assessed in clinic.



RESULTS: One-hundred and two patients were included; median age 79.3 [73-84.3] years, 68.6% female, 93.1% residing independently, 62.7% used a gait aid. Podiatry referrals were made in 80.4% of cases, with muscle weakness being the most common problem identified (90.2%); 74.8% were found to be wearing inappropriate footwear. Most patients received footwear education and half were prescribed foot and ankle strengthening exercises. Hallux and lesser toe weakness were associated with lower Short Physical Performance Battery scores (p<0.001).



CONCLUSION: The majority of older adults in the Falls and Balance Clinic required podiatry input, with foot weakness and inappropriate footwear being common reasons for referral. Those with weakness of the hallux and lesser toes had poorer balance and mobility, which is known to be associated with greater falls risk. This highlights the need for podiatry assessment and interventions as part of the multidisciplinary approach to the management of falls risk in older adults.

