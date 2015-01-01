|
Wende ME, Umstattd Meyer MR, Perry C, Prochnow T, Hamilton CNB, Abildso CG, Porter KMP. Implement. Sci. Commun. 2024; 5(1): e48.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38698464
BACKGROUND: Play Streets, which are community-based environmental initiatives where public spaces/streets are temporarily closed to create safe, low-cost physical activity opportunities, have demonstrated feasibility and physical activity benefit in rural US areas. Yet, information is needed to identify implementation characteristics that may promote sustainability. This study examined rural Play Streets implementation characteristics that could impact sustainability from local partners' perspectives.
Language: en
Active living; Community connectedness; Implementation; Physical activity; Program; Sustainability