Abstract

BACKGROUND: Play Streets, which are community-based environmental initiatives where public spaces/streets are temporarily closed to create safe, low-cost physical activity opportunities, have demonstrated feasibility and physical activity benefit in rural US areas. Yet, information is needed to identify implementation characteristics that may promote sustainability. This study examined rural Play Streets implementation characteristics that could impact sustainability from local partners' perspectives.



METHODS: Sixteen Play Streets implementation team members in rural Maryland, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Texas, USA, participated in interviews. Semi-structured in-person individual and group interviews were conducted in the fall of 2018 (after Play Streets implementation in 2017 and 2018), recorded, and transcribed verbatim. Transcripts were analyzed using iterative, content analyses. Coding frameworks were based on the Public Health Program Capacity for Sustainability Framework, and emergent themes were also identified.



RESULTS: Interviewees' perceived characteristics for facilitating Play Streets implementation aligned with the Public Health Program Capacity for Sustainability Framework: funding stability, political support, partnerships, organizational capacity, program adaption, and communication. Interviewees also noted the importance of cultural alignment/support and the reciprocal impact of community connectedness/engagement.



CONCLUSIONS: Future research should examine the reciprocal role of public health impacts, as both outcomes and factors which may influence sustainability.

