Abstract

BACKGROUND: Medical health practitioners, particularly those working in cancer units, are vulnerable to poor psychological outcomes. The present study was designed to examine the influence of workplace bullying on the mental health of medical and paramedical staff by testing workplace burnout as a mediating factor.



METHODS: Utilizing a cross-sectional survey, 220 Muslim medical staff officers from the cancer units of three hospitals in Lahore, Pakistan, were assessed for workplace bullying, mental health, and workplace burnout using the standardized psychometric measures (i.e., Negative Act Questionnaire; Depression, Anxiety, Stress Scale; and Maslach Burnout Inventory). Data were collected from 2019-2020.



RESULTS: Workplace bullying and workplace burnout were directly related to mental health problems, including depression, anxiety, and stress symptoms. Moreover, workplace burnout significantly mediated the paths between workplace bullying and mental health (i.e., depression, anxiety, and stress symptoms), suggesting that workplace burnout increases vulnerability to other mental health issues.



CONCLUSION: A need for counseling and suitable management strategies to support medical staff working in cancer units is required.

