Citation
Ashraf F, Tariq S, Farooqi R, Khan MA, Griffiths MD, Asanjarani F. Iran. J. Public Health 2024; 53(1): 157-166.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38694868
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Medical health practitioners, particularly those working in cancer units, are vulnerable to poor psychological outcomes. The present study was designed to examine the influence of workplace bullying on the mental health of medical and paramedical staff by testing workplace burnout as a mediating factor.
Language: en
Keywords
Anxiety; Burnout; Depression; Medical health practitioners; Stress; Workplace bullying