Abstract

Motorized treadmills have been extensively used in investigating reactive balance control and developing perturbation-based interventions for fall prevention. However, the relationship between perturbation intensity and its outcome has not been quantified. The primary purpose of this study was to quantitatively analyze how the treadmill belt's peak velocity affects the perturbation outcome and other metrics related to the reactive balance in young adults while the total belt displacement is controlled at 0.36 m. Thirty-one healthy young adults were randomly assigned into three groups with different peak belt speeds: low (0.9 m/s), medium (1.2 m/s), and high (1.8 m/s). Protected by a safety harness, participants were exposed to a forward support surface translation while standing at an unexpected timing on an ActiveStep treadmill. The primary (perturbation outcome: fall vs. recovery) and secondary (dynamic stability, hip descent, belt distance at liftoff, and recovery step latency) outcome measures were compared among groups.



RESULTS revealed that a higher perturbation intensity is correlated with a greater faller rate (p < 0.001). Compared to the low- and medium-intensity groups, the high-intensity group was less stable (p < 0.001) with a larger hip descent (p < 0.001) and a longer belt distance (p < 0.001) at the recovery step liftoff. The results suggest that the increased perturbation intensity raises the risk of falling with larger instability and poorer reactive performance after a support surface translation-induced perturbation in healthy young adults. The findings could furnish preliminary guidance for us to design and select the optimal perturbation intensity that can maximize the effects of perturbation-based training protocols.

