Abstract

The number of cases of train accidents in Indonesia continues to be large in the past few years. This paper analyzes train accident cases in Indonesia using a socio-technical system approach accident model called AcciMap, developed by Jens Rasmussen. The source of data comes from train accident investigation reports from 2015 to 2021 published by the National Transportation Safety Committee. This study uses a qualitative approach with thematic analysis to identify contributing factors and their interactions within the reports. Based on the socio-technical system approach, there are roles and contributions from the five levels of the socio-technical railway transportation system in Indonesia that interact with each other in the occurrence of accidents, including the railway regulatory bodies; other organizations; management of railway service company; processes and physical actions by staff; and condition of equipment and environment. This study has shown that the AcciMap methodology can provide a comprehensive view of the problems and their interactions across the socio-technical levels that influence each other in the occurrence of train accidents in Indonesia. The results also suggest that the socio-technical system approach is expected to be applied in the accident investigation process for the related industry to get more comprehensive insights into the accident.

Language: en