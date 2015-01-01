SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mitchell MS. J. Emerg. Manag. 2024; 22(2): 115-118.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Weston Medical Publishing)

DOI

10.5055/jem.0853

PMID

38695708

Abstract

I am a recently trained (2021) volunteer in my county's Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), which is managed by the County Fire and Rescue Department. As you know, CERT programs train volunteers in basic disaster response skills such as team organization, disaster medical operations, fire safety, and light search-and-rescue, so that they can assist their families, neighbors, coworkers, and other community members during emergencies when professional responders may be unavailable to provide immediate assistance.


Language: en

Keywords

*Program Development; Disaster Planning/organization & administration; Humans

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print