Abstract

BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Exercise is beneficial for persons with Parkinson disease (PwPD). The overarching purpose of this scoping review was to provide guidance to clinicians and scientists regarding current evidence for bicycling exercise for PwPD. A scoping review was conducted to examine the heterogeneous literature on stationary bicycling for PwPD to reduce motor symptoms and body function structure impairments, improve activities and motor performance, and reduce disease severity.



METHODS: The Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic reviews and Meta-Analyses extension for Scoping Reviews (PRISMA-ScR) guidelines were followed. PubMed, CINAHL, and PEDro were searched from inception to January 23, 2023. Articles reporting original data on relevant outcome measures were included. Search results were screened and articles were extracted. Data were analyzed quantitatively with percentages of significant and clinically meaningful findings and qualitatively to extract themes.



RESULTS: Bicycling was categorized using bicycle types (assisted, nonassisted) and training modes (speed, aerobic, force). A high percentage of the 34 studies showed statistical significance for reducing motor symptoms (83%), body function structure impairments (78%), disease severity (82%), and improving activities (gait 72%, balance 60%). Clinically meaningful findings were achieved in 71% of the studies for reduction in disease severity and in 50% for improving gait.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: The literature on bicycling for PwPD has evolved from speed to aerobic studies. The terminology describing types of bicycling was simplified. Of all the outcomes reported, reduction of disease severity achieved the highest frequency of clinical meaningful improvements. Bicycling was comparable with other forms of aerobic training for walking speed and endurance. Opportunities for translation to practice and research are presented. VIDEO ABSTRACT AVAILABLE: for more insights from the authors (see the Video, Supplemental Digital Content 1 available at: http://links.lww.com/JNPT/A462).

