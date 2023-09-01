|
Hornor G. J. Pediatr. Health Care 2024; 38(3): 438-449.
Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing
38697699
Child sexual abuse is a problem of epidemic proportions. The official number of sexual abuse victims in the United States for 2020 was 58,092 (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 2023). However, this number represents only the tip of the iceberg: cases of sexual abuse reported to child protective services, investigated, and substantiated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2022) states that 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 13 boys living in the United States will experience sexual abuse in their lifetime. One hundred and twenty million girls aged < 20 years have suffered forced sexual contact worldwide (World Health Organization 2022). In addition, retrospective studies of adults indicate that 1 in 5 victims of sexual abuse never disclose their victimization (Tener and Murphy, 2015). Sexual abuse can result in significant lifelong sequelae for victims. Experiencing sexual abuse can negatively influence how an individual thinks, acts, and feels (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2022).
*Child Abuse, Sexual/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Crime Victims/psychology; *Parenting/psychology; Child; Child sexual abuse; children; Female; Humans; Male; parenting