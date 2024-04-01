Abstract

PURPOSE: This umbrella systematic review of systematic reviews and meta-analysis seeks to comprehensively synthesize existing literature to identify and consolidate the diverse range of risk factors contributing to running-related injuries (RRIs).



METHODS: Systematic searches were conducted on June 28, 2023 across Web of Science, SPORTDiscus, Scopus, PubMed, and Cochrane Library. We included systematic reviews (SRs), whether accompanied by meta-analyses or not, that focused on investigating risk factors for running-related injuries within observational studies. The methodological quality of the SRs was evaluated using the Assessing the Methodological Quality of Systematic Reviews II (AMSTAR 2). To assess the extent of overlap across reviews, the Corrected Covered Area metric was calculated.



RESULTS: From 1509 records retrieved, 13 SRs were included. The degree of overlap between SRs was low (4%) and quality varied from "critically low" (n = 8) to "low" (n = 5). Two hundred and seven outcomes assessed in 148 primary studies were identified as being associated with the occurrence of RRIs. The effect sizes of the associations for which risk measures were reported (n = 131) were classified as large (n = 30, 23%), medium (n = 38, 29%), small (n = 48, 37%) or no effect (n = 15, 11%). Running/training characteristics, health and lifestyle factors, along with morphological and biomechanical aspects, exhibit large effect sizes in increasing the risk for RRIs.



CONCLUSIONS: Drawing from the outcomes of the low-quality SRs and associations with large effect sizes, our findings indicate that running/training characteristics, health and lifestyle factors, as well as morphological and biomechanical aspects, are all implicated in elevating the risk of RRIs, emphasizing the multifactorial basis of injury incidence in running. Given the low quality and heterogeneity of SR, individual findings warrant cautious interpretation.

