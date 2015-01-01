Abstract

Concussion is a common injury in children and adolescents and is a form of mild traumatic brain injury that surgeons will see in their acute care practice. With a rapidly changing evidence base for diagnosis and management, we will focus on the importance of timely identification and diagnosis, as well as the early initiation of active management of pediatric concussion immediately after injury through recovery. This approach involves the application of targeted therapies for specific deficits identified after concussion, addressing the individual pattern of symptoms experienced by patients following concussion. We will review what is known about the underlying pathophysiology that drives the clinical manifestations of concussion, the targeted clinical assessments that can both aid in the diagnosis of concussion, as well as drive the active rehabilitation of deficits seen after concussion. The standardized approach to the return to activities will also be described, including return to learning and sports.

