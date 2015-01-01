Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Ongoing health reforms in the Military Health System (MHS) are expected to shift locations of ambulatory care for up to 1.9 million beneficiaries. We sought to model the impact of this policy by determining potentially avoidable hospitalizations in the MHS based on different primary care settings.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We used the MHS Data Repository to conduct a retrospective cross-sectional study of TRICARE Prime and Prime Plus beneficiaries aged 18 to 64 years during fiscal years 2018-2019. Crude and adjusted risk ratios for each Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality prevention quality indicator based on primary care setting were calcualated to determine the total probability of admission for any of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality prevention indicators.



RESULTS: We identified a total of 260,690 hospital admissions by patients in the MHS with a designated primary care manager (PCM) from fiscal year 2018 to 2019. Of the total admissions, 11,067 (4.25%) were for Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality prevention quality indicators, 3.63% by direct care PCM at a military treatment facility, and 0.61% by a civilian private sector PCM. Risk of admission was lower for private sector PCMs for urinary tract infection, hypertension, perforated appendix, and angina without the procedure. We did not observe a statistically significant adjusted odds ratio of admission in patients managed by private sector PCMs (1.04 adjusted odds ratio; 95% CI, 0.97-1.11).



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings indicate no difference in the likelihood of avoidable hospitalizations for beneficiaries with a private sector PCM when looking at all conditions together. Patients with a private sector PCM are protected against hospitalization for several conditions. Our findings indicate no adverse impact on avoidable hospitalizations for beneficiaries transitioned to private sector care from direct care.

