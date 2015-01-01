Abstract

Positive childhood experiences (PCEs) promote optimal health and mitigate the effects of adverse childhood experiences, but PCE prevalence in the United States is not well-known. Using Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System data, this study describes the prevalence of individual and cumulative PCEs among adults residing in four states: Kansas (2020), Montana (2019), South Carolina (2020), and Wisconsin (2015). Cumulative PCE scores were calculated by summing affirmative responses to seven questions. Subscores were created for family-related (three questions) and community-related (four questions) PCEs. The prevalence of individual PCEs varied from 59.5% (enjoyed participating in community traditions) to 90.5% (adult in respondents' household made them feel safe), and differed significantly by race and ethnicity, age, and sexual orientation. Fewer non-Hispanic Black or African American (49.2%), non-Hispanic Alaska Native or American Indian (37.7%), and Hispanic or Latino respondents (38.9%) reported 6-7 PCEs than did non-Hispanic White respondents (55.2%). Gay or lesbian, and bisexual respondents were less likely than were straight respondents to report 6-7 PCEs (38.1% and 27.4% versus 54.7%, respectively). A PCE score of 6-7 was more frequent among persons with higher income and education. Improved understanding of the relationship of PCEs to adult health and well-being and variation among population subgroups might help reduce health inequities.

Language: en