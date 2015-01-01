Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Patients on hemodialysis are highly susceptible to falls and fractures. Amplified apprehension regarding the fear of falling (FOF) constitutes a risk factor that restricts physical activity and escalates the probability of falls among the elderly population. This study aimed to elucidate the association between falls and FOF and physical activity in patients on hemodialysis.



METHODS: A prospective cohort study was conducted across 9 centers. FOF was assessed using the Falls Efficacy Scale-International (FES-I). Physical activity was assessed using the Japanese version of the International Physical Activity Questionnaire short form. Subsequently, falls were monitored over a duration of 1 year. Logistic regression analysis was performed to evaluate the relationship between falls and FOF and physical activity. In addition, in the receiver operating characteristic analysis, the cutoff value of FES-I that predicts falls was determined using the Youden Index. A restricted cubic spline curve was utilized to analyze the nonlinear association between falls and the FES-I.



RESULTS: A total of 253 patients on hemodialysis (70.0 [59.0-77.0] years old; 105 female [41.5%]) were included in the analysis. During the 1-year observation period, 90 (35.6%) patients experienced accidental falls. The median FES-I score was 36.0 (24.0-47.0) points, and patients with higher FES-I scores had more falls. Following adjusted logistic regression analysis, FES-I exhibited an independent association with falls (OR = 1.04; 95% CI = 1.01-1.06), but physical activity was not. The area under the receiver operating characteristic curve was 0.70 (95% CI = 0.64-0.77), and the FES-I threshold value for distinguishing fallers from non-fallers was determined as 37.5 points (sensitivity 65.6%, specificity 35.0%). A nonlinear relationship between falls and FES-I was observed.



CONCLUSION: FOF was associated with the incidence of falls in patients on hemodialysis. IMPACT: The evaluation and implementation of interventions targeting the FOF may mitigate the risk of falls.

