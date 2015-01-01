|
Citation
|
Rose D. Psychiatr. Serv. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38693832
|
Abstract
|
This column details some of the ways in which psychiatric survivors or those writing about their lived experience with mental illness are disadvantaged and devalued in mainstream academic publishing. This devaluation stems from structural issues involving various organizations, persons, and practices. Breaking the constraints of this structure is extremely difficult, but the author proposes some ways of doing so.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Lived experience; Patient rights; Scholarly publishing; Sociopolitical Issues