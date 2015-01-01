SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Rose D. Psychiatr. Serv. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Psychiatric Association)

DOI

10.1176/appi.ps.20240026

PMID

38693832

Abstract

This column details some of the ways in which psychiatric survivors or those writing about their lived experience with mental illness are disadvantaged and devalued in mainstream academic publishing. This devaluation stems from structural issues involving various organizations, persons, and practices. Breaking the constraints of this structure is extremely difficult, but the author proposes some ways of doing so.


Language: en

Keywords

Lived experience; Patient rights; Scholarly publishing; Sociopolitical Issues

