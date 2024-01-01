|
Citation
|
Harb F, González-Van Wart A, Brzezinski J, deRoon-Cassini TA, Larson CL. Psychol. Trauma 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38695787
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Childhood maltreatment is indisputably linked to adverse mental health outcomes, including an increased risk to develop posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in adulthood. The role of childhood maltreatment in the context of recovery from a trauma later in adulthood is not well understood. A variable related to both childhood maltreatment and PTSD symptoms, and a potential link between the two, is sleep. The current study aimed to understand how sleep disturbances may play a mechanistic role in the effect of subtypes of childhood maltreatment on PTSD symptom severity in an adult trauma sample.
Language: en