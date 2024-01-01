Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Childhood maltreatment is indisputably linked to adverse mental health outcomes, including an increased risk to develop posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in adulthood. The role of childhood maltreatment in the context of recovery from a trauma later in adulthood is not well understood. A variable related to both childhood maltreatment and PTSD symptoms, and a potential link between the two, is sleep. The current study aimed to understand how sleep disturbances may play a mechanistic role in the effect of subtypes of childhood maltreatment on PTSD symptom severity in an adult trauma sample.



METHOD: 160 adults (90 women; M(age) = 33.73, SD = 10.86) were recruited from the emergency department at a Level-1 trauma center in southeastern Wisconsin after experiencing a traumatic injury. Experiences of childhood maltreatment and sleep were self-reported at 2-week and 3-month posttrauma, respectively. PTSD symptoms were clinically assessed 6 months later.



RESULTS: Sleep disturbances 3-month posttrauma mediated the effect of emotional abuse, physical neglect, and emotional neglect on PTSD symptom 6 months after the traumatic injury. The effect of sexual and physical abuse on PTSD symptoms was not significantly mediated by sleep disturbances.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings highlight the differential impact of subtypes of childhood maltreatment on PTSD symptoms, the mechanistic role of sleep, and the need to consider early life adversity when assessing adult posttrauma experiences. These results also suggest that interventions aimed at improving sleep quality might improve PTSD symptoms in those who have experienced childhood maltreatment and a subsequent traumatic injury in adulthood. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

