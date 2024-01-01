Abstract

Beneficence and nonmaleficence are key ethical principles toward which psychotherapists consistently strive. When patients engage in nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) during the course of psychotherapy, therapists may feel responsible for visually assessing the severity of the NSSI wound in order to benefit their patients and keep them from harm. However, there are no guidelines for conducting these visual assessments, and there is no research exploring their effects on patients. This article considers the ethical implications of visually examining NSSI wounds; discusses psychotherapist scope of practice and competence; draws attention to relevant ethical standards; underscores risk management, liability, and standard of care; and addresses the risk of suicide or accidental death resulting from NSSI. It also provides ethical guidance for conducting effective verbal assessments of NSSI wounds and offers suggestions for navigating complex clinical situations, such as when patients routinely and spontaneously show their therapists their wounds and how psychotherapists should handle assessments and interventions related to NSSI scars. It ends with implications for training and therapeutic practice. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en