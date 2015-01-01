Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to build and validate a simulation-based education roadmap on suicide prevention in the virtual environment.



METHOD: methodological research subdivided into a development and validation stage. The roadmap was built using a previously drafted template based on international guidelines on good clinical simulation practices and scientific literature on suicide prevention in the virtual environment. For validation, the roadmap was validated by experts through self-application of an assessment form with answers based on "adequate, fair, and inadequate", with a field for suggestions. Descriptive statistics and the Content Validity Index (CVI≥0.8) were used.



RESULTS: nine experts took part in the study, the majority of whom were nurses (66.7%), female (55.6%), with an average age of 42.22 years. All the items in the roadmap met the acceptance criteria (CVI≥0.8).



CONCLUSION: this study provides a useful roadmap for teaching suicide prevention in the virtual environment.



BACKGROUND: (1) Innovative study on suicide prevention, simulated teaching, and the virtual environment. (2) Script validated by experts and available in full for simulated teaching. (3) Introduction of a prototype of a fictional virtual social network for simulated practice. (4) Results indicated the appropriateness of the construction, with good agreement in the analyses. (5) The script enhances professional training and development in the mental health context.

Language: pt