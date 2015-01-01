Abstract

Rotator cuff pathology in competitive athletes is common and may produce chronic symptoms and joint disability, impairing sports participation and leading to premature retirement. Athletes are a high-functioning patient population with unique characteristics. Decision-making for return to sport is a complex and multifactorial process. Literature is sparse and does not provide precise guidelines to assist physicians to make the right decision. This review aimed to highlight factors affecting outcome, timing, and criteria for return to competitive sport after rotator cuff surgery to help physicians to clearly counsel athletes and make high-quality decisions for return to sport.

