Asiama AA. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

In many parts of the world, particularly in rural areas, sexual violence remains a serious issue. However, cultural orientations urge women to be submissive and obedient sexual partners in marriages. Hence, during COVID-19 lockdowns, when women were thought to be sexually assaulted most, this study used a chain referral sample technique to recruit 20 married rural Ghanaian women to examine their lived experiences of sexual violence. The study established that rural culture denies women sexual autonomy in marriages and offers husbands unrestricted access to their wives' bodies. Sexual violence becomes predominant and unbearable for rural wives during lockdown.


COVID-19 pandemic; cultural orientation; lockdown; rural marriage; sexual violence

