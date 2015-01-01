SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Arévalo SP, Zhao Q. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012241252018

38693855

We use latent class analysis, a life course framework, and information on the type, frequency, and timing of trauma exposure to identify distinct polytrauma groups in a national sample of women (AddHealth). We compare the identified polytrauma groups and their associations with mental health in adulthood in women with and without incarceration histories. A unique group with polyvictimization (neglect, physical, sexual) exposure in childhood by a caregiver in women with incarceration histories was not identified in women without incarceration histories. We find evidence of distinct associations between polytrauma groups and mental health and possibly, criminal justice involvement, in adulthood.


incarceration history; lifetime trauma exposure; patterns of trauma exposure; polytrauma exposure; polyvictimization; women's mental health

