Abstract

This study explores the role of managers' perceptions of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in preventing violence against women in companies. Surveying 673 managers in Lima, Peru, it found gender-based discrepancies in SDG priorities, with men leaning toward industry goals and women toward well-being and gender equality. Socially ingrained gender biases influence prevention strategies: men often comply with mandatory measures, while women opt for noncompulsory strategic actions. Notably, a high valuation of SDG-5 (gender equality) correlates with diverse prevention efforts. The findings highlight the importance of addressing gender bias in company practices and improving business school formation.

Language: en