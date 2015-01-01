SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Vara-Horna AA, Giraldo-Mejia W, Guzman-Melgar C, Quintana-Otiniano M, Navarro-Viacava M, Delgado-Zegarra J. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012241251970

38693859

This study explores the role of managers' perceptions of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in preventing violence against women in companies. Surveying 673 managers in Lima, Peru, it found gender-based discrepancies in SDG priorities, with men leaning toward industry goals and women toward well-being and gender equality. Socially ingrained gender biases influence prevention strategies: men often comply with mandatory measures, while women opt for noncompulsory strategic actions. Notably, a high valuation of SDG-5 (gender equality) correlates with diverse prevention efforts. The findings highlight the importance of addressing gender bias in company practices and improving business school formation.


corporate social responsibility; gender bias; gender equality; Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); violence prevention

