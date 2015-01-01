Abstract

Little is known about mothers' and children's escape from violence and its aftermath when living in secure accommodation, especially with regard to children. The aim is to investigate mothers' experiences of their escape, and their considerations regarding the well-being of their young children before or during their escape, based on 14 interviews. Using a narrative thematic analysis, the results show that the escape was often planned, but that the planning horizon varies. In many cases, the mothers' social network served as a stepping-stone during the escape, before they continued by moving to a domestic violence shelter (DVS). Implications for policy and practice are offered.

