Abstract

Chain reaction crashes (CRC) begin with a two-vehicle collision and rapidly intensify as more vehicles get directly involved. CRCs result in more extensive damage compared to two-vehicle crashes and understanding the progression of a two-vehicle collision into a CRC can unveil preventive strategies that have received less attention. In this study, to align with recent research direction and overcome the limitations of econometric and machine learning (ML) modelling, a hybrid approach is adopted. Moreover, to tackle the existing challenges in crash analysis, addressing unobserved heterogeneity in ML, and exploring random parameter effects and interactions more precisely, a new approach is proposed. To achieve this, a hybrid random parameter logit model and interpretable ML, joint with prior latent class clustering is implemented. Notably, this is the first attempt at using a clustering with hybrid modeling. The significant risk factors, their critical values, distinct effects, and interactions are interpreted using both marginal effects and the SHAP (SHapley Additive exPlanations) method across clusters. This study utilizes crash, traffic, and geometric data from eleven suburban freeways in Iran collected over a 5-year period. The overall results indicate an increased risk of CRC in congested traffic, higher traffic variation, and on horizontal curves combined with longitudinal slopes. Some parameters exhibit distinct or fluctuating effects, which are discussed across different conditions or considering interactions. For instance, during nighttime, heightened congestion on 2-lane freeways, increased traffic variation in less congested conditions, and adverse weather combined with horizontal curves and slopes pose risks. During daytime, increased traffic variation within highly congested sections, higher proportion of heavy vehicle traffic in moderately congested sections, and two lanes in each direction coupled with curves, elevate the levels of risk. The results of this study provide a better understanding of risk factors impact across different conditions, which are usable for policy makers.

