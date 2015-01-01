SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hars M, Fernandez N, Herrmann F, Rizzoli R, Ferrari S, Graf C, Vuilleumier P, Trombetti A. Adv. Biol. (Weinh) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/adbi.202400089

PMID

38700122

Abstract

Currently, robust evidence is lacking to support one exercise type over another in the prevention of physical and cognitive decline and falls among older adults, primarily because of the lack of comparative trials of proven interventions. Therefore, a 12-month randomized, single-blind, comparative effectiveness trial is conducted, in which 142 older adults at high risk for falls are randomized (1:1) to receive an evidence-based Dalcroze Eurhythmics (DE) exercise program (once weekly, group-based) or an evidence-based multicomponent (MULTI) exercise program incorporating balance, functional, and strength training activities (twice weekly, group- and home-based), for 12 months. The primary outcome is gait variability under dual-task at 12 months. At 12 months, the DE group has significant improvements compared with MULTI group on gait under both dual-task (adjusted β for stride variability: -2.3, 95%CI, -3.1 to -1.4; p < 0.001) and single-task, and on a variety of secondary physical and cognitive/executive function outcomes. The adjusted hazard ratio for falls is 0.58 (95%CI, 0.37 to 0.93) for the DE group compared with MULTI group. In conclusion, DE exercise is more effective than MULTI exercise in improving physical and cognitive function and reducing falls in older adults. The mechanisms underlying DE exercise-induced benefits remain to be fully elucidated.


Language: en

Keywords

aging; cognitive function; exercise; falls; physical function

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print