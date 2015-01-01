Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the effect of emergency plans and first aid procedures on injury control and precise treatment in patients with acute traumatic cervical spinal cord injury. Given the challenges in managing acute traumatic cervical spinal cord injuries and the need for efficient emergency plans and first aid procedures, the importance of this study is self-evident.



METHODS: A total of 103 patients with acute traumatic cervical spinal cord injury were enrolled in our study from January 2017 to December 2022, and these patients were divided into two groups according to the time of admission: 51 cases from January 2017 to December 2019 were in the control group, and 52 cases from January 2020 to December 2022 were in the study group. The control group was given routine emergency care. The study group received emergency plans and first aid procedures that included rapid assessment, optimized patient handling and transport, and immediate medical intervention. We compared the International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health (ICF) scores, the Short Form Health Survey (SF-36) scores, the Activities of Daily Living (ADL) scores, and the occurrence of adverse events 3 months after rescue between the two groups.



RESULTS: The study group demonstrated significantly shorter times for prehospital emergency rescue, waiting time upon admission, time from admission to treatment, mechanical ventilation duration, and ICU stay when compared to the control group (P <.05). The intubation rate and mortality rate in the research group were 28.85% and 11.54%, respectively, compared to 31.37% and 13.73% in the control group, with no statistically significant differences (P >.05). Three months after the rescue, the study group showed significantly lower scores in environmental factors, activities and participation, body structure, and body function compared to the control group (P <.05). Three months after the rescue, the research group had significantly higher SF-36 scores (P <.05), and their ADL scores were significantly lower than those of the control group (P <.05). The research group had an adverse event rate of 3.85%, significantly lower than the control group's rate of 19.61% (P <.05). The study group experienced improvements in emergency response and hospital procedure times, higher SF-36 and ADL scores, and lower rates of adverse events, suggesting significant potential for improving patient outcomes in cases of acute traumatic cervical spinal cord injury. This demonstrates the effectiveness of the emergency plans that have been implemented and may influence the approach to emergency medical care in similar situations in the future.



CONCLUSIONS: Emergency plans and first aid procedures can effectively shorten the first aid time, promote rehabilitation, reduce adverse events, and improve the quality of daily life in patients with acute traumatic cervical spinal cord injury. Based on these findings, future practice or policy may need to be adjusted to further enhance patient care quality.

