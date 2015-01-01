|
Citation
|
Macy R, Jasani G, Alfalasi R, Cavaliere G, Lawner BJ. Am. J. Disaster Med. 2024; 19(2): 139-144.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Society of Disaster Medicine, Publisher Weston Medical Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38698512
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The incidence of terrorist attacks against healthcare facilities has been increasing over recent years. In addition to direct attacks on physical structures, many attacks have involved taking hostages. Hospital and healthcare facilities remain historically underprepared for terrorist attacks, representing vulnerable locations. Yet, studies examining the frequency and reach of hostage-taking incidents within healthcare facilities are limited.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Health Facilities; *Terrorism; Disaster Planning/organization & administration; Humans