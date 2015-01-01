|
Citation
Pines N, Hashavya S, Bala M, Asaf K, Ohana-Sarna-Cahan L, Weiser G, Shalem BE, Rekthman D, Salameh S. Am. J. Disaster Med. 2024; 19(2): 145-150.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38698513
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Children comprise up to 30-50 percent of all disaster victims. Pediatric disaster medicine is a poorly established field, and most protocols are designed without adequate emphasis on the special needs of the pediatric population. During the 2021 Shavuot holiday in Israel, the collapse of temporary steel bleachers in a partially constructed synagogue resulted in a mass casualty incident (MCI) with a majority of pediatric casualties. This study analyzed the differences in post-incident casualty management, treatment, and outcomes in three Jerusalem medical centers.
Keywords
*Mass Casualty Incidents; *Triage; Adolescent; Child; Disaster Planning/organization & administration; Female; Humans; Israel/epidemiology; Male; Retrospective Studies; Wounds and Injuries/therapy/epidemiology