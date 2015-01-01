Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Children comprise up to 30-50 percent of all disaster victims. Pediatric disaster medicine is a poorly established field, and most protocols are designed without adequate emphasis on the special needs of the pediatric population. During the 2021 Shavuot holiday in Israel, the collapse of temporary steel bleachers in a partially constructed synagogue resulted in a mass casualty incident (MCI) with a majority of pediatric casualties. This study analyzed the differences in post-incident casualty management, treatment, and outcomes in three Jerusalem medical centers.



METHODS: Multicenter retrospective data were collected from two tertiary level 1 trauma centers and one secondary hospital in Jerusalem. The data included demographics, triage scores, injury mechanisms, medical workups, and the management of the pediatric patients.



RESULTS: A total of 171 children and adolescents aged 9-18 years presented to three centers. In two institutions, the triage was performed by a senior emergency medicine physician, and in the third institution, by a senior trauma physician. Different protocols were applied, resulting in significant differences in triage, identification and documentation, admission strategies, adherence, and analgesic treatment. Most patients presented with orthopedic injuries (115/171, 67 percent). A small number had head, chest, abdominal, and multisystem injuries (11, 5, 2, and 2 percent, respectively).



CONCLUSION: Pediatric MCI management presents specific challenges. The lack of consistency in triage, registry, and management highlights the need for robust pediatric MCI training programs.

Language: en