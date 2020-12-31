Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Terrorism is a combined phenomenon, the concept of which is strongly affected by the spatial and temporal situation. Terrorist attacks can affect the demand for and delivery of healthcare services and often put a unique burden on the first responders, hospitals, and health systems. This study provides an epidemiological description of all -terrorist-related attacks in Iran from 1979 to 2020.



METHODS: Data were collected using a retrospective search through Global Terrorism Database (GTD). GTD was searched using internal database search functions for all incidents that occurred in Iran from January 1, 1979, to December 31, 2020. The target type, attack type, primary weapon type, perpetrator group, country where the incident occurred, and the number of fatalities and injuries were collected, and the results were analyzed.



RESULTS: In total, 543 terrorist attacks were identified in the study period, which resulted in the fatality of 1,150 people and the injury of 3,792 people. It indicates 2.12 fatalities and 7,009 injuries per incident. Explosives were used in 301 attacks (55.63 percent), followed by incendiary weapons in 177 attacks (32.71 percent). The most significant types of attacks are bombings in 290 attacks (52.3 percent), followed by assassination in 99 attacks (17.9 percent), and armed assaults in 81 attacks (14.6 percent).



CONCLUSION: Due to a decreasing trend of terrorist incidents in Iran, we can state that national security and stability have improved in Iran. However, the development of security promotion policies and passive defense approaches can help prevent the occurrence of such incidents.

