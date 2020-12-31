|
Armin H, Peyravi M, Marzaleh MA, Mahmoodi H, Shakibkhah I, Ahmadi E. Am. J. Disaster Med. 2024; 19(2): 161-174.
(Copyright © 2024, American Society of Disaster Medicine, Publisher Weston Medical Publishing)
38698515
INTRODUCTION: Terrorism is a combined phenomenon, the concept of which is strongly affected by the spatial and temporal situation. Terrorist attacks can affect the demand for and delivery of healthcare services and often put a unique burden on the first responders, hospitals, and health systems. This study provides an epidemiological description of all -terrorist-related attacks in Iran from 1979 to 2020.
*Terrorism; Humans; Iran/epidemiology; Retrospective Studies; Wounds and Injuries/epidemiology/mortality