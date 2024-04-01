Abstract

A 53-year-old male patient presented to a regional hospital Emergency Department approximately 2 h post an intentional ingestion of Coopers Instant Wetting Powder Sheep Dip (66% arsenic trioxide, 23% sulphur and 0.42% rotenone), mixed in 600 mL water, as a suicide attempt. On arrival to the Emergency Department, the patient had nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. Seven hours post ingestion, hypotension developed (BP 90/60 mmHg) and intravenous fluids were commenced. He later developed QTc prolongation. He was treated with 2,3-Dimercapto-1-propanesulfonic acid (DMPS) and N-acetylcysteine and improved without development of neurology. Further investigation of NAC efficacy in humans in the setting of acute arsenic poisoning is required and the optimal duration of treatment and dosing needs to be established. This case highlights an uncommon poisoning which presented to the Emergency Department, the acute symptoms of arsenic toxicity and considerations for management.

