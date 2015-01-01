Abstract

Alcohol misuse is a significant health concern among gay, bisexual, same-gender-loving, and other men who have sex with men (MSM). Yet, little is known about the severity and predictors of alcohol misuse among self-reported young Black MSM. This study aimed to identify patterns of and factors associated with alcohol misuse in a sample of young Black MSM living in New York City. Baseline data from a randomized controlled trial aimed at improving the uptake of HIV testing among 250 MSM aged 18 to 29 were analyzed. Log-binominal regression analyses were conducted to assess the association of demographic and psychosocial factors with alcohol misuse in the past year and past 3 months among young Black MSM. Overall, 33.2% and 28.0% of young Black MSM in the study experienced alcohol misuse in the past year and past 3 months, respectively. In the adjusted model, factors positively associated with past-year alcohol misuse included marijuana use, a history of drug use, and having one-two or more than two male sex partners. Likewise, participants who used marijuana and those with one-two or more than two male partners were more likely to report past 3-month alcohol misuse. No significant association was found between positive screening for depressive symptoms, chemsex, internalized homophobia, and the likelihood of having alcohol misuse. The high prevalence of alcohol misuse underscores the importance of raising awareness of alcohol misuse and designing alcohol risk reduction programs that jointly address HIV risk among young Black MSM.

