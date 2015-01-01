Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pitch counts are only one measure of the true workload of baseball pitchers. Newer research indicates that workload measurement and prevention of injury must include additional factors. Thus, current monitoring systems gauging pitcher workload may be considered inadequate.



PURPOSE/HYPOTHESIS: The purpose of this study was to develop a novel method to determine workload in baseball pitchers and improve processes for prevention of throwing-related injuries. It was hypothesized that our pitching workload model would better predict throwing-related injuries occurring throughout the baseball season than a standard pitch count model. STUDY DESIGN: Cohort study; Level of evidence, 2.



METHODS: This prospective observational study was conducted at an academic medical center and community baseball fields during the 2019 to 2023 seasons. Pitchers aged 13 to 18 years were monitored for pitching-related injuries and workload (which included pitching velocity; intensity, using preseason and in-season velocity as a marker of effort; and pitch counts).



RESULTS: A total of 71 pitchers had 313 recorded pitcher outings, 11 pitching-related injuries, and 24,228 pitches thrown. Gameday pitch counts for all pitchers ranged from 19 to 219 (mean, 77.5 ± 41.0). Velocity ranged from 46.8 to 85.7 mph (mean, 71.3 ± 5.8 mph). Intensity ranged from 0.7 to 1.3 (mean, 1.0 ± 0.08). The mean workload was 74.7 ± 40.1 for all pitchers. Risk factors significant for injury included throwing at a higher velocity in game (P =.001), increased intensity (eg, an increase in mean velocity thrown from preseason to in-season; P <.001), and being an older pitcher (P =.014). No differences were found for workload between injured and noninjured pitchers because the analysis was underpowered.



CONCLUSION: Our workload model indicated that throwing at a higher velocity, throwing at a higher intensity, and older age were risk factors for injury. Thus, this novel workload model should be considered as a means to identify pitchers who may be at greater risk for injury.

