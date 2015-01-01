|
Citation
|
Yang Q, Wang Q, Peng P, Liu T, Zhang X. BJPsych Open 2024; 10(3): e99.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38699891
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Psychotic symptoms and elevated fasting blood glucose (FBG) are frequently observed in people with major depressive disorder (MDD), but there is a lack of research into this relationship within this cohort. AIMS: This study aimed to preliminarily explore the prevalence of psychotic symptoms and their predictors among patients with MDD and elevated FBG.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depressive disorder; elevated fasting blood glucose; first-episode and drug-naïve; psychotic symptoms; thyroid-stimulating hormone