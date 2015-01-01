|
Nazari T, Moodi M, Fakhrzadeh H, Khodabakhshi H, Khorashadizadeh M, Arzaghi SM, Shoaee S, Varmaghani M, Ejtahed HS, Sharifi F. BMC Geriatr. 2024; 24(1): e393.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38702602
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Depression is a multifaceted condition with a high prevalence and burden to society. Handgrip strength (HGS) and gait speed (GS) are indices of physical health, which is linked to mental health. Previous studies have shown heterogeneity among countries in the association of physical parameters and depression. In this study, we aimed to investigate the association of HGS and GS with depressive symptoms in older adults.
*Depression/epidemiology/psychology/physiopathology/diagnosis; *Hand Strength/physiology; *Independent Living; *Walking Speed/physiology; Aged; Aged, 80 and over; Aging/physiology/psychology; Cross-Sectional Studies; Depression; Female; Gait speed; Handgrip strength; Humans; Iran/epidemiology; Longitudinal Studies; Male; Middle Aged; Older adults; Physical function