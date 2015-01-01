Abstract

BACKGROUND: Recent advancements in and the proliferation of autonomous mobility technology, such as intelligent wheelchairs, have made it possible to provide mobility services for patients with reduced mobility due to musculoskeletal disorders. In the present study, we conducted a preliminary clinical study to assess the safety and feasibility of in-hospital autonomous transportation using a driverless mobility (wheelchair) for patients with musculoskeletal disorders.



METHODS: From January to February 2022, 51 patients with musculoskeletal disorders exhibiting gait disturbance who presented to our institution were included in the present study. Driverless mobility rides were conducted over a straight-line distance of 100 m from the orthopaedic outpatient reception to the payment counter after the outpatient consultation. We assessed the quality of life using an EQ-5D-5 L index and pain using a VAS score before riding the mobility to investigate the patient's condition. After the ride, a questionnaire survey was conducted to assess patient satisfaction on a 5-point scale. In addition, adverse events during the mobility ride were investigated.



RESULTS: Overall satisfaction levels showed that 44 out of 51 (86%) patients rated the level as 3 or higher. There were no significant differences in the level of satisfaction based on the cause of disorders or EQ-5D-5 L Index. Among 19 patients who rated the level of satisfaction as 2-3, the ratio of postoperative patients and those with pain tended to be higher (p < 0.05). While 26 of 51 (51%) patients reported moments of feeling unsafe during the mobility ride, no actual adverse events, such as collisions, were observed.



CONCLUSIONS: An in-hospital autonomous transportation service using a driverless mobility for patients with musculoskeletal disorders demonstrated high satisfaction levels and was safe with no severe adverse events observed. The expansion of autonomous mobility deployment is expected to achieve mobility as a service in medical care.

Language: en