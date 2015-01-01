|
Seidu AA, Kumi-Kyereme A, Darteh EKM. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1223.
38702765
BACKGROUND: Sexual coercion is one of the major public health concerns globally. This is even more worrying among young people with disabilities (YPWDs). This study assessed the prevalence and factors associated with sexual coercion among in-school young people with disabilities in Ghana.
*Coercion; *Disabled Persons/statistics & numerical data; *Self Report; Adolescent; Cross-Sectional Studies; Disability; Female; Ghana; Ghana/epidemiology; Humans; Male; Prevalence; Sexual Behavior/statistics & numerical data; Sexual coercion; Surveys and Questionnaires; Young Adult; Young people