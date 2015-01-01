|
Citation
|
Horstman A, Smith JAS, Bassed RB, Bugeja L. BMJ Open 2024; 14(5): e081331.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38702078
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Paediatricians perform medical assessments for children in cases of suspected child maltreatment. Due to their role with statutory child protection agencies and police, paediatricians may be asked to testify in court about child protection and criminal justice matters. To the authors' knowledge, there has been no previous systematic review of the literature synthesising the evidence on the impacts on paediatricians testifying in cases of child maltreatment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Child Abuse/diagnosis; *Pediatricians; *Systematic Reviews as Topic; Child; Child protection; Humans; Non-accidental injury; PAEDIATRICS; Pediatrics; Research Design