|
Citation
|
Niu L, French DC, Wang Y, Sun J, Lin D. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2024; 18(1): e51.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38702797
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: There is a high prevalence of childhood maltreatment among Chinese children and adolescents, but little is known about its impact on alcohol and tobacco use trajectories and how positive school and neighborhood environments moderate the associations. The objective of this study was to assess the association between multiple forms of childhood maltreatment and longitudinal alcohol and tobacco use trajectories, and to assess the possibility that perceived connections to school and neighborhood moderate these associations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescence; Neglect; Physical abuse; School and neighborhood environment; Sexual abuse; Substance use