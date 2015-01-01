Abstract

The present 21-day daily diary study (conducted 2021-2022) tested anger and racism-related vigilance as potential transdiagnostic mediators linking exposure to racial and ethnic discrimination (RED) to distress (negative affect and stress, respectively). The data analytic sample included N = 317 Mexican-origin adolescents (M(age) = 13.5 years; 50.8% male, 46.7% female; 2.5% non-binary) from the Midwestern United States.



RESULTS from longitudinal mediation models revealed significant mediation effects through anger and racism-related vigilance, respectively, in the association between daily RED and daily distress, both within and across adolescents. Implications for theory, research, and practice are discussed so that future work can leverage these novel findings toward promoting the well-being of Mexican-origin adolescents, especially those who live in contexts of ethnoracial adversity.

