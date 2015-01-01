|
Abstract
|
The present 21-day daily diary study (conducted 2021-2022) tested anger and racism-related vigilance as potential transdiagnostic mediators linking exposure to racial and ethnic discrimination (RED) to distress (negative affect and stress, respectively). The data analytic sample included N = 317 Mexican-origin adolescents (M(age) = 13.5 years; 50.8% male, 46.7% female; 2.5% non-binary) from the Midwestern United States.
