Abstract

BACKGROUND: Seeking health information online has drastically increased. Isotretinoin is one of the agents used to treat acne.



OBJECTIVES: In this study, we aimed to investigate the reliability and quality of YouTube videos related to acne treatment, which have been misconception to increase suicide.



METHODS: We used the terms "isotretinoin suicide" and "acne treatment suicide" to search YouTube videos. Videos that were not in English, irrelevant, or devoid of audio were not included. The information in the videos was primarily categorized as reliable or unreliable based on its scientific validation. DISCERN and the Global Quality Score were used to evaluate the videos' overall quality.



RESULTS: 200 videos in total were examined. 112 videos were included in the study. 39 videos (34.8 %) were found to be reliable, and 73 videos (65.2%) were found to be unreliable. DISCERN values of videos uploaded by physicians or professional organizations and health information websites were found to be significantly higher. There was a statistically significant negative correlation between DISCERN score and video length and the length of time the video was on YOUTUBE, while a positive correlation was observed between DISCERN score and subscriber.



CONCLUSION: Although videos created by dermatologists have become widespread in recent years, it is still insufficient. Patient experience videos mostly contain information which does not reflect the reality and emphasize that isotretinoin increases the risk of suicide without evidence. As the number of dermatologists posting videos on YouTube increases, the chances of people accessing correct information will increase.

