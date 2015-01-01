Abstract

Mushroom poisoning, known as mycetism, represents a pressing health concern worldwide. Although the majority of mushroom ingestions are benign, select species like "Amanita phalloides" can induce catastrophic liver damage, culminating in acute liver failure. In this report, we detail a case involving a 35-year-old female who presented to the emergency department exhibiting symptoms of nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and palpitations merely six hours post-ingestion of "Amanita phalloides." Accurate identification of the specific mushroom species consumed proves challenging in over 90% of poisoning incidents, underscoring the necessity for clinical vigilance. While many mushroom exposures lead to mild gastrointestinal symptoms, recognizing the potential for severe outcomes is paramount for timely and effective intervention.

Language: en